Yemen in Berlin

November 20, 2021, Berlin, Germany

Art, handicraft, music, kids fashion show, food: Saturday, Nov 20, Yemen came to Berlin and you could feel it with all senses.

The Yemeni Day was organized by the Yemeni community in Germany. Vision Hope took part with a booth and our Program- and Network-Coordinator Stephan Kraemer presented about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and Vision Hope’s response: “Honey against Hunger”. How Honey brings Hope (and an income) to people in Yemen is explained by Ibrahim, who received training and equipment through Vision Hope and can now feed his family with the income.