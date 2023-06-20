From straw classrooms to a modern school

Sorour Aklan, Intern of Social Media

June 6th, 2023

Sanaa’, Yemen

Many of the children of Mahal Al-Dom village in Al-Munira Directorate in Al-Hodeidah governorate, Yemen did not attend school because their school was anything but a safe and comfortable place to learn. The school was made of straw, logs were used for seating, and classrooms lacked any kind of teaching materials, or teachers.

After a study of the region by Vision of Amal International and its partners, it was noticed that a large number of students were absent due to suffering, and within the project of improving livelihoods and strengthening resilience in vulnerable communities, which is implemented by “Vision of Hope” in partnership with two local non-profit institutions and with the support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation And development, the project aims to improve education in remote areas in 8 governorates, in 8 districts for 456,000 beneficiaries.

With the support of our local partner the Social Solidarity Foundation for Development (SSFD), the construction of a school with 3 classrooms was started. The school that was built consists of classrooms, administrational rooms, a warehouse, three bathrooms, a water tank, and an integrated solar power system.

On the day of the opening, children, families, and teachers were filled with joy to inaugurate their new stone school.