Give a future in Yemen: Learning and living in an orphanage

Emmendingen, 10 March 2021

War has now been raging in Yemen for 6 years. A whole generation of children has known nothing but hunger, destruction and misery. They lack everything, but especially hope for a better future and a peaceful childhood.

With our orphanages in Hajjah and al-Mahwit, we aim to do some good to counter the catastrophe: About 130 school-age boys have found a new home in this safe environment. They are children who otherwise have no perspective because they have lost their parents or their families cannot provide for them. Many of them are traumatized by the war experiences. Living in one of the orphanages, they are provided with the basic necessities of life such as food and clothing. They are simply given the chance to be kids, attend school and spend their free time together playing sports and games. In addition, the children can receive medical care and psychological support.

The project is by now financed exclusively by donations! Every year, about 1,200 euros are needed for one child. This includes, for example, the cost of meals, clothing, personal hygiene items, costs for school attendance and also local staff.

