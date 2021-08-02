Children helping children

Herbolzheim, 18th December 2021

A big thank you and praise to the pupils of Wagenstadt Primary School for their great commitment and support for the refugee children in Jordan. Last week they presented us with a cheque for 2,700 euros, an amount they raised through a charity run. With this money, we will support our Hope kindergartens in Jordan. Many thanks also to the school management and the Wagenstadt school’s association for organizing and supporting such initiatives. Here you will find a short report about the cheque presentation in the Badische Zeitung.

Donation handover at school: from left, headmaster Reinhard Bührer, Lars Schärer from Vision Hope, Sven Kern from the school association and the two class representatives Mick and Matteo (Photo: Schule Wagenstadt)

Source: Badische Zeitung