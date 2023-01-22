New Executive Management at Vision Hope International

For 20 years Vision Hope has been working with people in the Middle East in emergency relief and development projects – because “empowered people transform the world!”

As a board, we are pleased that with a competent leadership, we are well positioned for growth in the coming years to further expand the impact and scope of our work.

Stephan Krämer and Matthias Leibbrand take over the management from Dr. Elis Tarelli, who has guided Vision Hope through a transition process in recent years with his legal expertise, creating solid foundations on which Stephan Krämer and Matthias Leibbrand can now build. Elis Tarelli has had a strong impact on Vision Hope’s work and I know from my conversations with staff at our country office in Sana’a, Yemen, how respected and supported they felt by Elis. He was also instrumental in drafting Vision Hope’s new bylaws.

We thank Elis Tarelli from the bottom of our hearts and wish him and his family all the best for the future!

Stephan Krämer, a civil engineer, has 20 years of experience in development cooperation and emergency aid, including seven years in the management of an aid organization. He already wrote his diploma thesis with Vision Hope about cisterns in Yemen and implemented projects with Vision Hope in Yemen from 2005 to 2010, mainly in the water and agriculture sector. Since August 2021, he has been building up the capital office of Vision Hope in Berlin and will now continue his commitment from there as Managing Director.

Matthias Leibbrand has been involved in development, cooperation and emergency aid for over 25 years. The forester’s experience includes not only projects of aid organizations, but also work as a consultant in bilateral development projects and large multilateral reconstruction funds. He is one of the founders of Vision Hope and has been instrumental in shaping the organization and its projects. He will now continue to do so as Executive Director, International Programs.

We are looking forward to working with Stephan Krämer and Matthias Leibbrand!

Marcus Rose

Chairman of the Board