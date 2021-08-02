The 2021 Annual Report in new gloss

Amman, Jordan, September 1st, 2022

The Annual Report for 2021 is out and invites you to browse and read it. So far it has been completed in English, but we are working on translations into German and Arabic. In order to present the diversity of our work and the most important developments of the past year even more impressively, the report’s design has undergone a freshening up – be curious to explore it!

In a compact and descriptive form with many pictures and reports on the various projects, it becomes clear how the assistance reaches the people we are working with. This help is also made possible by the commitment and support of many of you, and for this, we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you! With a grateful look at the past year, we are also spurred on in 2022 to continue putting all our energy into helping the people in our project countries and starting new projects.

The Annual Report 2021 is available here as a PDF. Feel free to contact us if you would like to receive a printed copy of the annual report. Of course, we are also available to answer any questions you may have about the contents.