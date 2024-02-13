Vision Hope kicks off a new project in Al-Mahweet

Fatima Al–beedh, The Country Office in Sanaa’, Yemen

February 13th, 2024

Get ready to witness transformation in Mahweet, Yemen, as Vision Hope launches Sustainable Community-Based Interventions funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), a powerful project empowering vulnerable communities to thrive.

Why is this project crucial?

Imagine struggling daily for food and opportunity. That’s the harsh reality for many in Mahweet. But hope is blossoming with Vision Hope’s belief: “Empowered people transform the world.”

How? The project will change lives through the following activities:

Cash for work: $125 monthly stipends fuel immediate relief and community infrastructure development. Micro-business magic: Vocational training and start-up grants unlock entrepreneurial spirit and sustainable income. Farmer field schools: Cultivating knowledge and best practices empowers communities to improve agricultural practices and yields. Community cohesion: Every step prioritizes participation, fostering ownership and a sense of shared purpose. Building resilience: Addressing food security, livelihoods, and infrastructure equips communities to weather future challenges.

This project is more than words; it’s 410 individuals (115 women and 295 men) stepping into their power. It’s families thriving, businesses blossoming, and a community united in building resilience.

Join us on this journey! Witness the transformation unfold as we share updates on the project’s impact. See hope bloom, businesses flourish, and resilience take root in Mahweet.