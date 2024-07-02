From Illiteracy to Entrepreneur: Amina’s Story of Hope in Yemen

Fatima Albeedh, The Country Office in Sanaa’, Yemen

May 14th, 2024

Amina (alias name), a mother of five living in a remote village in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate, faced a harsh reality. Conflict and a lack of resources had devastated the region, leaving her family struggling to survive. Amina herself had never been to school, unable to read or write. Her days were filled with chores and a constant worry about her children’s future.

Vision Hope International e.V. emerged as a beacon of hope. They launched the Food-For-Training (FFT) project, with partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and funded by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), A lifeline for vulnerable communities like Amina’s. This innovative program provided food assistance in exchange for valuable skills training, empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty.

Vision Hope’s intervention ignited a spark in Amina’s life. When her husband registered her in the illiteracy eradication and home economics training program, she was hesitant. The training meant a challenging three months, but the prospect of a brighter future fueled her determination.

“When my husband told me about Vision Hope’s training in eradicating illiteracy and home management methods, a wave of hope washed over me. I started planning for a brighter future, both during the training and beyond,” Amina says.

Every day for three months, Amina reviewed literacy lessons and practiced making pastries and perfumes until she mastered her work.

Empowered by Vision Hope’s program, Amina secured her family’s future and became a community leader, training others in baking and perfume-making. Her story highlights the transformative power of education and skills training, turning her from a woman burdened by illiteracy and poverty into a successful entrepreneur and community beacon. Vision Hope’s FFT program provided immediate relief and sparked sustainable development in her village.