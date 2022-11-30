Launching a new project in Jordan

Amman, Jordan

In partnership with the UNHCR key partner in the legal aid for refugees and people in need in Jordan, Arab Renaissance for Democracy & Development (ARDD), Vision Hope International e.V. launched a new project in Jordan to invest in the future funded by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development ( BMZ) in order to enhance the protection of Sudanese, Somali, and Yemeni minority refugees in addition to the host communities, and develop more significant areas for dialogue, protection, inclusive education and participation within and among communities in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Continued marginalization and exacerbated danger in this group led to an increase in their weaknesses and being absent from humanitarian aid and support, especially in obtaining their most basic rights such as protection and education. In Jordan, there are more than 147 Yemenis, 6080 Soudanse, and 746 Somalis, and what worsened living conditions was the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The design of the project “Improved educational, social, and economic integration for Somali, Sudanese, and Yemani minorities in Jordan” came to support the efforts of the German-Jordanian Cooperation to achieve inclusive, integrated, and equal education for all that is consolidated in protection, and to enhance the protection, the project’s protection framework will focus on providing various legal services and improved educational opportunities to increase the protection for minority refugees and host communities. ARDD will encourage raising legal awareness and providing legal aid services to affect changes on the individual, social, national, and policy levels.

This project, which will last for 23 months, will reach about 6,400 members of refugee families and host communities (800 families – 70%, needy families from the host community 30%, and 15 employees from “ARDD”) through providing the following activities: