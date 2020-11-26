Letter from a donor

Emmendingen, 26 November 2020

A few weeks ago we received this letter from an anonymous donor of ours. We found it so nice that we decided to share it with you.

It is so touching to experience the love and care shown by this donor, who anonymously but very faithfully supports every month the work of our organization. He or she is especially concerned for Syrian refugee children living in Germany and suffering people in Yemen and wants to share his or her donation fairly to meet the needs of these groups of people.

It is through the wonderful support of our donors, whether anonymous or known personally by us, that we can continue to provide essential assistance to thousands of people, especially to families with children, every day.

A big thank you from the heart for your generous support in these challenging times!