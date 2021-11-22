“Peace upon this Land”

For six years, Yemen has been at war, which has led to unimaginably catastrophic conditions in the already impoverished country. There is not enough food for more than half of the people in Yemen. 1.8 million children are severely malnourished. Important infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and water supplies have been damaged or destroyed by years of heavy fighting.

Vision Hope has been active in Yemen since 2002 to alleviate extreme poverty and provide hope through humanitarian and development projects. Join our efforts in bringing hope to Yemen!

Thank you Lothar Kosse for this wonderful song raising awareness about the situation in Yemen and wishing peace for this country!