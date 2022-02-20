Job announcements!

February 20, 2022



As our Rapid Response Mechanism project (RRM) is expanding, we are looking for new talents to join our VHI Community! Currently, we have two positions open:

MEAL Officer in Yemen Country Office who will provide leadership and support in the development and operationalization of an M&E system for the RRM team. Data Entry Operator in Al Mahweet and Al Hodaidah in Yemen, who will collect and enter data in databases, and maintain accurate records of valuable Organization information.

How to Apply?

Check here for more information on the Terms of Reference and application process. Your contribution of time and skills helps someone find new hope for their future!

Al Mahweet, Yemen