The 2022 Annual Report in new gloss

Unveiling the Revamped 2022 Annual Report

Amman, Jordan, November 2023

We are delighted to announce the release of our 2022 Annual Report and extend a warm invitation to explore its contents. Having been meticulously crafted in both English and German, the report now boasts a refreshed design and a more concise format, promising an engaging and insightful experience for readers.

Through a blend of captivating visuals and comprehensive project reports, the report provides a condensed yet vivid overview of our diverse activities and key developments throughout the past year. It illuminates the profound impact of your support on the communities we serve, and we express our heartfelt gratitude for your continued commitment.

As we reflect on the achievements of the past year, we are inspired to carry our momentum into 2023, channeling our collective energy into sustaining ongoing initiatives and initiating new projects.

You can access the Annual Report 2022 in PDF format [here]. For those interested in receiving a printed copy, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We are also available to address any inquiries or provide additional insights into the report’s contents.

Thank you for being an integral part of our journey.